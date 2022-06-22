play
Summer holidays: What are your plans this year?

Last updated at 15:24
Kids together.monkeybusinessimages/getty
Perhaps you are looking forward to catching up with your friends or family over the holidays

Lots of schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland are breaking up for the summer this week.

Pupils in England and Wales will start their holidays later in July.

So whenever you are off school we want to know what you are planning this year.

Maybe you are going away abroad, staying with family or holidaying in the UK.

Or perhaps you are going to a holiday club or activity camp.

Let us know what you are looking forward to doing this summer in the comments below.

Girl with Grandma in the gardenBetsie Van Der Meer/getty
Are you spending time with grandparents?
Boy running on beach with net.Moof/getty
Let us know if you are heading to the beach this summer
People campingJustin Paget/getty
Maybe you are going camping in the UK, abroad or at a music festival

No plans yet? Try this quiz to see what might suit.

