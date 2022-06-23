Empire and Me: Why is gold so important to the Asante people?

Newsround presenter De-Graft Mensah travelled back to Ghana for the first time in more than 16 years to learn more about his own history, and how the British Empire affected the country.

He met with an Asante chief to find out why gold is so important to the tribe and how they feel about artefacts that were stolen by the British.

