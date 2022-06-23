Empire and Me: What role did the slave trade play in Ghana?

Newsround presenter De-Graft Mensah travelled back to Ghana for the first time in more than 16 years to learn more about his own history, and how the British Empire affected the country.

He visited Elmina Castle which was once one of the biggest slave forts in Ghana, to find out more about Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade.

Find out more about De-Graft's story in Empire and Me: A Newsround Special at 6pm, Thursday 23 June on CBBC. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer now.