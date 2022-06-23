play
Empire and Me: What's life like in Ghana?

Newsround presenter De-Graft Mensah travelled back to Ghana for the first time in more than 16 years to learn more about his own history, and how the British Empire affected the country.

He meet up with young Ghanaians Coby and Eileen who showed him around one of the busiest in Accra to help him get a flavour of what life is like there.

Find out more about De-Graft's story in Empire and Me: A Newsround Special is on at 6pm, Thursday 23 June on CBBC. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer now.

