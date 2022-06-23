In March 2020, an African American man called George Floyd. was murdered.

George Floyd's murder led to anti-racism protests, which quickly spread from the USA all around the world. Many people protesting saw racism as a problem in their own countries.

In the UK, a debate began about Britain's history, and in particular how people should look at the British Empire.

The British Empire was a system where Britain extended its influence across different parts of the world, eventually controlling large parts of the globe.

Many countries were part of this Empire, including Ghana in West Africa, which is the country where Newsround presenter De-Graft Mensah's family are from.

So De-Graft travelled back to Ghana for the first time in more than 16 years to learn more about his own history, and to find out exactly what happened when Britain was in control of Ghana and the impact it had on the country.

Find out more about De-Graft's story in Empire and Me: A Newsround Special at 6pm, Thursday 23 June on CBBC. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer now.