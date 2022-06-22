Glastonbury 2022: Are you heading to Glastonbury?

Getty Images

Glastonbury is back this week!

After taking a break for two years because of the pandemic, one of the world's most famous music festivals is returning.

The festival, held in Somerset, is hosting some of the biggest names in music with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and musical icon Diana Ross performing.

The festival will be celebrating its 50th anniversary - two years later than planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200,000 fans will be attending and although train strikes caused a few disruptions many people were already waiting for the gates to open at the festival at 8 o'clock on Wednesday morning.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said it had been quite "emotional" putting the event together for the last two years. "The wait has been so long and it's just the biggest build up we've ever had.

"Everyone's feeling very happy and a little bit emotional about opening the gates," said Eavis.

We want to know if you'll be heading to Glastonbury this week? Or are you heading to another festival this summer? Maybe you've been practising putting a tent up, or dusted off your wellies and sunhat.

What are you most looking forward to? Is it your favourite artist? Spending time with family and friends or is it the atmosphere and the camping you are excited about?

