Stormzy and other celebs who have an honorary degree

University of Exeter Stormzy has supported dozens of black students through further education

Stormzy has just received an honorary degree from the University of Exeter.

The award-winning rapper was given the degree for his: "outstanding achievement in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation".

Stormzy, who's real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, set up the #Merky Foundation in 2020, and has donated millions of pounds to help tackle racial inequality and empower young black people in the UK, through projects like his university scholarships scheme.

He said he felt "extremely blessed and grateful" to have received the degree, and that "We should always share and support, uplift and help in whatever capacity we are able to".

He also gave a special shout out to his mum who was watching the ceremony in the crowd.

What is an honorary degree?

The award is the highest honour a university can give, and an honorary doctorate is given, not because the person has studied and passed exams, or even gone to university, but because of their contributions to society or lifetime achievement in a certain area.

Honorary doctorates receive their degree at a graduation ceremony, and are often asked to give a speech and wear the traditional formal outfit of the university - colourful capes or robes, and even a fancy bonnet hat - when they accept it.

The first honorary degree was awarded to Lionel Woodville in the late 1470s by the University of Oxford.

Now, hundreds of honorary degrees or fellowships are awarded each year in the UK, and some are even given to celebrities - Like Stormzy!

Which other celebs have an honorary degree?

Marcus Rashford

Footballer Marcus Rashford became the youngest ever person to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester in 2020.

He earned his doctorate not just for his amazing football skills, but because of his campaign work tackling child poverty.

He helped to raise more than £20m worth of financial and food donations during lockdown, through his chosen poverty and food waste charity, which led to 3.9 million meals being distributed to vulnerable people every week during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashford also helped lead a successful campaign to convince the government to provide free meals for children over the summer holidays.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester." he said.

Taylor Swift

The superstar singer received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University in May 2022, for her achievements in the music industry.

Taylor Swift has released nine original studio albums, won 11 Grammys, and sold more than 100 million albums.

"Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth," she said in her acceptance speech.

"I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you," she said. "We're doing this together so let's just keep on dancing like we're the class of 22." she said.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran picked up an honorary degree in 2015 from the University Campus Suffolk - which is based in Ed's home county - for his "outstanding contribution to music".

Ed dropped out of school when he was 16 to focus on his music, and since then he has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, and recently was announced as the most played artist of 2021.

In his acceptance speech Ed said: "There's no key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everyone, so make sure you please yourself.

"Choose something you love and work hard at it and you'll be surprised how far you can get."

David Attenborough

David Attenborough

Did you know you can hold an honorary degree from more than one university? - Well, you can!

The person with the most honorary degrees from universities in the UK is Sir David Attenborough, who has a whopping 32 honorary degrees for his services to science and broadcasting!

Speaking at his graduation ceremony in 2009 at Bangor University, Sir David said: "The world needs people skilled in the expertise and research needed to play a crucial part in solving the world's problems. There is no kind of honour I value more highly than that bestowed by a university.

"I think universities are the most important institutions in our society. They are the one place where truth has no reference to commerce or politics, and such kinds of institutions are rare and should be cherished. If one of them gives you an honour it should be an honour to be treasured." he said.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti may be about to be the next Doctor Who, but from July he will also be a doctor in real life too!

The actor will receive his honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland - where he studied acting when he was younger - on 7 July 2022.

Ncuti is set to take over the role of Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker, and is also filming for the upcoming Barbie film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.