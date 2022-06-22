Young drummer Nandi Bushell joining Foo Fighters for Wembley concert!

Getty Images The 11-year-old joined the Foo Fighters on stage

It's been a busy year so far for 12-year-old Nandi - last month she performed at the Platinum Jubilee concert and now she's been invited to perform at Wembley Stadium!

She's been specially chosen by US rock band the Foo Fighters to perform with them at a concert in September.

The special charity gig is in tribute to their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March, with another concert to honour him also planned in the US.

This isn't the first time Nandi has performed with the band. She joined them on stage in Los Angeles last summer and played alongside Taylor.

It certainly sounds like Nandi is determined to do it all over again.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said: "It will be an honour to join you on stage... in tribute to my friend, Taylor Hawkins."

"With these sticks he gave me, I'm going to rock harder than I've ever rocked in my entire life," she added.

"Our night will be the greatest show in rock history - this one's for you, Taylor!"

Rise to fame

Nandi rose to fame as a nine-year-old, thanks to YouTube videos of her amazing drumming talent.

She's also been on stage with rock legends like Lenny Kravitz, met Dua Lipa, and been on famous US chat show Ellen.

During lockdown she also challenged Nirvana drummer, and founder of the band Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl to a drum battle.

He responded by writing her her very own song!

Earlier this month, she was on stage outside Buckingham Palace as part of the Platinum Party for the Queen's Jubilee, as well as playing on a float as it travelled down the Mall.

Her name appears first on the alphabetical list of dozens of guests at the Foo Fighters' gig on 3 September.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, in London and Los Angeles, will benefit charities in the US and UK chosen by the Hawkins family, Foo Fighters said on Instagram.