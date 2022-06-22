Ukraine refugees: UK set to allow lone teenagers after rule change

Getty Images Hundreds of unaccompanied teenagers applied to the UK as they fled the war in Ukraine

Until now teenagers fleeing the war Ukraine could only come to the UK if they were accompanied by an adult - but this could be set to change from Wednesday.

The BBC understands that some young people will now be allowed to come to the UK alone under new rules to be brought in under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Previously about 1,000 young people had been unable to get a UK visa for this reason.

Life in parts of Ukraine is very dangerous due to the war and there are different reasons for why teenagers might be travelling alone.

These include their family sending them to safety, parents being unable or unwilling to leave Ukraine, or being separated from their family as the war Ukraine makes travel around the country very difficult.

In most situations they will only be allowed to travel to the UK to stay with family or close friends.

They said that for weeks the scheme made no mention of restrictions on under-18s travelling alone, and that individuals they were only told of this rule after their applications were rejected.

The new rule change will only apply to those already in the system.

Their sponsors in the UK will also need to either be a relative or known to their parents, such as a close family friend so as the government can ensure they are staying in a safe home.

In exceptional circumstances they might also be allowed to stay with a family they have been matched with, but they would need approval from the government and local authority after enhanced safety checks.

It is thought teenagers are more likely to be successful in applying through this route as they need less support than children.

A government spokesman said they were exploring whether the Homes for Ukraine scheme could safely be opened up to more children.

"We have a responsibility to keep children safe and, as the public rightly expect, we have put robust processes in place to protect them once they arrive in the country," the spokesman said.

What has it been like for teenagers travelling to Ukraine?

For young people travelling with a parent or guardian there have often been delays while they wait for a decision on their application, but some young people like 15-year-old Paulina travelled with their family and have been able to settle and start a new life in the UK .

But it has been a different story for 17-year-old, Valya.

She left her family home in Khershon in southern Ukraine, where there has been heavy fighting, in the hope she could travel to the UK and live with a sponsor family in the Midlands.

But she was told that she couldn't come after the UK changed its guidance to say that under-18s must be travelling with a parent or guardian, or reuniting with them in the UK.

Valya's visa has been approved, months after she first applied to come to the UK

That meant Valya had to stay alone in an area in central Ukraine which has seen regular air raids.

Ahead of the expected rule change on Wednesday, Valya has been granted a visa and is heading to stay with her sponsors.

She said her parents would be happy she is now safe.

Air raids have been a regular occurrence where Valya has been staying alone in Ukraine

I'm happy that my parents could know I'm safe, because it was very hard for them not to know Valya

Her sponsors are teachers Rhian and Sam Chillcott who are getting ready to welcome Valya to the room they have had prepared for months.

Rhian said: "Every morning you wake up with that knot of excitement thinking today's the day, and every day you go to bed dejected," she said.

"But, you know, today really is the day. And I'm not going to go to bed dejected tonight."