Windrush Day 2022: Special monument unveiled at London's Waterloo station

A statue has been unveiled at London Waterloo train station to mark the Windrush generation.

The monument shows a man, woman and child standing on top of suitcases and pays tribute to the thousands of people who arrived in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined those from the Windrush generation, their families and local schoolchildren to unveil the statue and the Queen sent a message of congratulations.

The monument was funded by £1 million given by the government. It is being revealed on Wednesday to mark Windrush Day.

The new monument aims to symbolise "the courage, commitment and resilience of the thousands of men, women and children who travelled to the UK to start new lives from 1948 to 1971."

The statue was designed by Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson, who said he was "truly honoured" to have been chosen to make the monument.

The three figures are climbing a mountain of suitcases together, to show the bond of the Windrush generation and the hopes they have for their generation as they arrive to start a new life in the UK.

Baroness Floella Benjamin who has campaigned for the memorial said it was a breathtaking memorial that "will be seen by millions and millions of people for decades to come... What a legacy."

The Queen said: "It gives me pleasure to extend my congratulations on the creation of the National Windrush Monument.

"The unveiling at Waterloo Station on Windrush Day serves as a fitting thank you to the Windrush pioneers and their descendants, in recognition of the profound contribution they have made to the United Kingdom over the decades.

"It is my hope that the memorial will serve to inspire present and future generations, and I send you my warmest good wishes on this historic occasion."

What is Windrush?

Windrush was the name of a big ship that arrived from the Caribbean in the UK on 22 June 1948.

It carried hundreds of migrants from the Caribbean who came to work in Britain, to help the country recover after World War Two.

In the years between 1948 and 1971 hundreds of thousands of people came to Britain, as part of what is now called the Windrush generation - named after the boat.

Windrush Day is 22 June, a day to remember and celebrate the Windrush generation who came from the Caribbean to help rebuild Britain after the war.

Windrush Day 2023

Next year it will be the 75th anniversary, of the Windrush boat arriving in the UK.

Famous people, including actor Lenny Henry and poet Benjamin Zephaniah have called for it to be a "major national moment".

More than 100 leaders have written a joint letter, published in The Times newspaper, calling for a big celebration next year.

The letter says: "This is not only black history - it is British history. It should be something we all know and commemorate."

Patrick Vernon, a Windrush campaigner and organiser for next year's 75th anniversary events said: "It's something we should commemorate as a major event and a piece of our history that every child should learn about at school.

"It is something every institution should be marking in a significant way."