There will be a rare 'planet parade' this week!

If you're a space fan, you'll be pleased to know something very exciting is happening this week.

Not only will five of our solar system's planets appear in the sky in a straight line, but they'll be in their known order from the Sun!

The natural wonder was visible earlier this month and enthusiasts will get the chance to see it once again very soon.

It's been 18 years since the planets have been visible in the sky in this way, and the extraordinary line up is not expected to occur again until 2040.

So which planets will people be able to spot in the sky? Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will make up the parade which will be visible to the naked eye.

If you are looking to witness this epic space spectacle at its peak, you'll need to be up early to catch it. It'll be most visible before dawn on 23 and 24 June, with the best time to view the planets between 3:39am and 4:43am on the 24th.

Sky&Telescope The planets will appear to shine in a row because they orbit our Sun in a narrow plane, meaning that when we look at them from Earth they appear to look close to an imaginary line called the ecliptic

Saturn will appear in the sky first, followed by Jupiter, Mars, Venus and last but not least, Mercury.

The Moon will also be visible between Mars and Venus, and Neptune and Uranus will be joining the line up too, although they aren't bright enough to see with the naked eye. You may be able to spot them if you have a telescope or pair of binoculars to hand.

If you are looking to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon, you'll have to be pretty quick!

Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will continue to be visible in the early hours throughout next month, although they'll spread out over the next few months and the alignment will soon disappear.

If you will be watching the planet parade, be sure you wrap up warm if you're heading outside.