Getty Images Employees may go on strike if they're unhappy with something in their workplace

There have been railway strikes taking place across the UK this week with more planned over the next few days.

Around 40,000 railway employees aren't working on certain days because they're unhappy with their working conditions and pay. They say they want job security, better pay and improved working conditions.

Many of the workers on strike are represented by a group called National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, which is also known as the RMT union.

The protests mean only 20% of trains are currently operating and millions of passengers in England, Wales and Scotland are facing disruptions.

The strikes are the biggest to take place in 30 years.

Getty Images Lots of train services aren't operating at the moment leaving stations virtually empty

What is a strike and why do they happen?

A strike is when a group of workers come together and agree to stop working.

Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work.

Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.

Employees hope that by stopping working, the people who make decisions about issues that affect them - such as pay or working hours - will listen to their demands.

Strikes can have a big impact on people's daily lives. For example, railway strikes can affect people's commute to work or school, and teacher strikes can lead to school closures if there aren't enough staff to teach students.

Getty Images Strikes can happen because workers want politicians or their company bosses to listen to what they want

Why do workers go on strike?

Workers go on strike for a number of different reasons. They may agree to stop working:

to get improvements where they work

for more money

to make changes to their working hours

to stop their wages going down

because they think their company has been unfair

What is a trade union?

Getty Images There are lots of different trade unions covering all types of industries

A trade union is an organisation of workers from a particular job type or company. They aim to help improve conditions for their members where they work.

There are unions for all sorts of different trades, from teaching and healthcare, to journalism and transport.

Trade unions speak on behalf of their members when it comes to important parts of their job like wages and working hours. They often have representatives who help with this.

Trade unions can also give advice to their members when they have problems at work, and organise strikes.

These organisations are important because, by joining together, a trade union may have a better chance to get the result they want - rather than individual workers trying separately.

What are wildcat strikes?

Wildcat strikes are sudden, unofficial strikes which aren't organised or authorised by a trade union.

Wildcat action can start over what may appear to be a small problem, like the length of a tea break or the treatment of a single worker.

They might start small but if workers are angry with their bosses, the strikes can spread fast and cause a lot of problems.

What are pickets?

Getty Images

Pickets are groups of workers who are on strike that stand at the entrance to where they work.

The purpose of picketing is:

to stop workers going to work by persuading them not to

to tell the public about the strike

to persuade workers to take their union's side

Famous strikes in UK history

Getty Images The 1984 Miners' Strike lasted almost a year

There are a number of famous strikes that have taken place in the UK. Some of the most famous include:

The General Strike, 1926

This lasted for nine days during which nearly all of the UK ground to a halt. It was the first of its kind and was held to support coal miners, who were having their wages cut and working hours increased. Huge numbers of bus, rail, printing, gas and electricity, building, iron, steel, chemicals and coal workers refused to go to work.

The Winter of Discontent, 1978-79

In the winter of 1978-79 there were widespread strikes because the government decided not to raise workers' pay. Lorry drivers, train drivers, doctors, rubbish collectors and even gravediggers were among the professions who took part.

The Miners' Strike, 1984-85

This was a long, severe strike - it happened because coal pits were being shut down and workers were losing their jobs. It lasted for almost a year.