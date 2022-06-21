Why do some researchers think recycling PEE could be good news for crops?

Getty Images Could our urine have multiple uses?

Lots of people are familiar with the term recycling. It's all about taking materials that would typically be thrown away and turning them into new objects that can be used for a variety of purposes.

However, have you ever heard of the term peecycling? It refers to taking urine or wee collected from people, and using it as a fertiliser for crops.

Now, peecycling may sound like a strange idea, but it's actually something that's been practiced in places around the world for a very long time. In fact, urine has even been recycled in space!

So why are researchers talking about recycling wee at the moment? Well, the current war in Ukraine has led to a shortage of chemical fertilisers.

Both Russia and Ukraine are some of world's biggest producers in agriculture and food, and Russia is one of the key suppliers of nutrients like potash and phosphate. These are some of the key ingredients used in fertilisers which help plants and crops to grow.

A fall in the amount of chemical fertilisers being produced is likely to have a big impact on the success of crops.

That's where urine comes in! It's believed pee could help combat this problem. Not only does the yellow liquid contain nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium which are great for crops, but it's also free from a substance called ammonia which many chemical fertilisers contain.

Ammonia is a gas which occurs in low levels naturally. It's released from the breakdown of plant and animal waste. However, high levels of ammonia can be damaging to the environment and it can also be bad news for human health.

Not only do researchers looking into recycling urine feel it could be a safer fertiliser for plants and crops, but there's also plenty of it too!

Each adult produces between 450 and 680 litres of urine a year according to the organisation the Rich Earth Institute in Vermont, US, which works to get people collecting and recycling their pee.

It says this amount of urine contains about nine pounds of nitrogen and 0.8 pounds of phosphorus, which is enough to grow wheat for making a loaf of bread every day of the year.

