Free school meals in Wales to begin next term

The Welsh government has said school children in Wales will begin receiving free school meals from September.

The policy to introduce free school meals for all primary pupils in Wales was announced earlier this year.

Children in reception will be first to get the free meals at the beginning of next term.

The Welsh government says the majority of children in years one and two should get the free meals by April 2023.

Will all primary school children in Wales get free meals?

It was announced last year by the Welsh government that all primary school children in Wales will be given free school meals.

The agreement - which has been struck by the two biggest political parties in Wales, Labour and Plaid Cymru - will see all four to 11 year olds get access to free school meals within the next three years. The plan is opposed by the Welsh Conservatives who say that rather than giving the meals to everyone, help should be targeted at those who need it.

A total of £225m has been set aside to pay for the meals.

The Welsh government says that from September, 22 local authorities in Wales will begin receiving the money and pupils aged four and five - those in reception classes - will be the first to get their free lunches.

From April 2023, years one and two are then expected to get them before full roll-out during the 2023-24 school year.

What are free school meals?

Free school meals are available to young children and slightly older children during term time in schools whose families are on low incomes or who receive income support from the government.

In England, more than 1.6 million children - or 20 percent of state school pupils - now receive free school meals.

In Scotland, more than 146,200 primary school aged children are eligible for free school meals.

In Northern Ireland 28 percent of primary school aged children can get a free school meal.