play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:21
image

Prince William: Through the years

Prince William turns 40 on Tuesday and to mark the special occasion we take a look at the Duke of Cambridge over the years.
On June 21 1982, Prince William was welcomed into the world. Born at St Mary's hospital, London, he is the eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Prince William is the future king and is second in line to the throne after his dad, Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II is Prince William's grandmother.
Prince and Princess of Wales with baby Prince WilliamPA
Two years later, Prince William's younger brother Harry was born. Here the family are off on a cycling trip during their holiday to the Scilly Isles, off the coast of Cornwall.
Prince and Princess of Wales with sons Prince William, right, and Prince Harry prepare for a cycling tripPA
Prince William went to Eton College, during his secondary school years and then studied at the University of St Andrews. William is pictured here after his graduation ceremony, where he earnt a Scottish Master of Arts degree in Geography.
Prince William departs St Andrews police station after his graduation ceremonyDavid Cheskin/PA
Prince William and Kate celebrated their wedding on 29 April 2011. William had met Catherine Middleton, also known as Kate, whilst at university. The ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey, London. Lots of people cheered from the streets and estimated 300 million people watched it on TV around the world.
Prince William and Kate on their wedding dayJohn Stillwell/PA Wire
The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge now have three children together. Prince George is the eldest, age eight, and is third in line to the throne - so one day he could become king, after his grandad Prince Charles and dad Prince William. Then there is Princess Charlotte, age seven and the youngest is Prince Louis age four.
Duke of Cambridge, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.Kensington Palace
In June 2022 the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee for her 70 years reign. There was a four-day bank holiday and the last official event was the Platinum Pageant which was a huge grand parade along the Mall, the road leading to Buckingham Palace. Here the royal family, including the Queen and Prince William, watch the parade on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony during the Platinum PageantChris Jackson/Pool/ Reuters

More like this

royals

Who is in the UK Royal Family? An interactive guide to who's who in the Queen's family and the line of succession

Prince Philip

The life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth the second
image

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Take a look at Queen's Jubilees through her reign

Top Stories

family waiting for train on platform

How are the train strikes affecting you?

comments
12
Stonehenge summer solstice celebrations

Why today is the longest day of the year

space spiral

New Zealand stargazers spot strange spiral in the sky

comments
2
Newsround Home