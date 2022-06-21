Prince William: Through the years

Prince William turns 40 on Tuesday and to mark the special occasion we take a look at the Duke of Cambridge over the years.
On June 21 1982, Prince William was welcomed into the world. Born at St Mary's hospital, London, he is the eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Prince William is the future king and is second in line to the throne after his dad, Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II is Prince William's grandmother.
PA
Two years later, Prince William's younger brother Harry was born. Here the family are off on a cycling trip during their holiday to the Scilly Isles, off the coast of Cornwall.
PA
Prince William went to Eton College, during his secondary school years and then studied at the University of St Andrews. William is pictured here after his graduation ceremony, where he earnt a Scottish Master of Arts degree in Geography.
David Cheskin/PA
Prince William and Kate celebrated their wedding on 29 April 2011. William had met Catherine Middleton, also known as Kate, whilst at university. The ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey, London. Lots of people cheered from the streets and estimated 300 million people watched it on TV around the world.
John Stillwell/PA Wire
The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge now have three children together. Prince George is the eldest, age eight, and is third in line to the throne - so one day he could become king, after his grandad Prince Charles and dad Prince William. Then there is Princess Charlotte, age seven and the youngest is Prince Louis age four.
Kensington Palace
In June 2022 the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee for her 70 years reign. There was a four-day bank holiday and the last official event was the Platinum Pageant which was a huge grand parade along the Mall, the road leading to Buckingham Palace. Here the royal family, including the Queen and Prince William, watch the parade on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.