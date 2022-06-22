Girlguides reveal new badge to help more girls get into football

James Darling Girlguides have launched a new badge in partnership with Uefa women's Euro 2022 to help more girls get into football

Research shows that many girls feel they have fewer opportunities to play football than boys.

Childwise, which asks the opinions of children, found that less than half of girls (47%) believe they have had equal opportunities to play football, compared to two thirds (68%) of boys at the same age.

The research into girls attitudes towards opportunities in football comes ahead of the Women's Euros tournament which takes place in England next month.

Now Girlguiding, which is an official partner of the tournament, say that they want to help more girls and young women get into football, with a new badge.

Getty Images

As part of the campaign to reveal the new football badge, children from 21st North East Manchester Rainbows, Brownies and Guides were given the chance to meet members of the England Lionesses team for a training session ahead of the tournament starting.

The women's Euros is expected to attract record-breaking crowds this summer.

However, the research from Childwise also revealed that more than half of girls (52%) have never watched football in a stadium, compared to just 33% of boys.

The organiser say they hope this will change too.

Getty Images England players Katie Zelem and Ella Toone

Chris Bryant, Tournament Director for UEFA Women's Euro 2022, added: "This summer's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 promises to be the biggest women's sporting event in European history.

"It will inspire long-term, positive change in women's and girls' football and we are delighted we have been able to team up with Girlguiding UK to support that change.

"Football is for all. We want to ensure whether its playing or watching, girls have the confidence to get involved and the opportunity to do so."