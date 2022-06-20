New Zealand stargazers spot strange spiral in the sky

Facebook/Twinkle Dark Sky Tours The strange spiral led to many asking where it could have come from

Stargazers in New Zealand witnessed a very unusual sight on Sunday evening. They saw a spiral of blue light in the night sky!

The mysterious sighting has got lots of people talking.

"It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky, and slowly just drifting across," stargazing guide Alasdair Burns told the Guardian. "Quite an eerie feeling."

It wasn't just Alasdair and his neighbours who noticed the glowing spiral in the sky.

Online stargazing and amateur astronomy groups shared photos of the space sighting which led to lots of questions about what exactly it could be. Some thought it could be the handiwork of aliens, whereas others linked it to rockets from other countries and even light displays.

But the real cause of the space spiral is a bit more straight forward.

Getty Images Some people even questioned whether the phenomenon was linked to alien activity!

Professor Richard Easther, a physicist at Auckland University, explained that clouds like this one can occur when a rocket carries a satellite into orbit.

"When the propellant is ejected out the back, you have what's essentially water and carbon dioxide - that briefly forms a cloud in space that's illuminated by the sun," he said.

"The geometry of the satellite's orbit and also the way that we're sitting relative to the sun - that combination of things was just right to produce these completely wacky looking clouds that were visible from the South Island."

It's believed the rocket which caused the exhaust plume belongs to Elon Musk's space company SpaceX.