Floods in India and Bangladesh leave millions stranded

Getty Images The Sylhet region in Bangladesh is one of the worst affected by the floods

Parts of Bangladesh and eastern India have been hit by major floods.

It is expected that the floods, which are the result of heavy rains during the monsoon season, could get worse over the next few days according to forecasters.

The extreme weather has led to some deaths according to officials, and millions more people have been left stranded.

Emergency workers in both countries have been trying to provide help to people who have been affected.

Getty Images Some schools have been turned into makeshift shelters

Bangladesh government officials have described the recent events as the country's worst flooding since 2004.

Some schools have been converted into shelters and soldiers have been sent to evacuate households cut off from neighbouring communities because of the rising waters.

The Sylhet region in Bangladesh is one of the most badly affected by the floods. The situation in the area has been worsened by waters coming down from the nearby hills of India's Meghalaya state, which has some of world's wettest areas including the towns Mawsynram and Cherrapunji.

Getty Images Emergency workers in Bangladesh have been trying to provide aid to those affected by the floods

What is a monsoon? A monsoon describes a seasonal change in the direction of the wind in a region. This can lead to extended periods of heavy rain during the summer in particular regions around the world, including hot Asian countries.

Sylhet has a population of around 15 million people and more than a fifth of people living there have now had to leave their homes because of the extreme weather.

Many are being housed in makeshift shelters on higher ground.

"The flooding is the worst in 122 years in the Sylhet region," said Atiqul Haque, Director General of Bangladesh's Department of Disaster Management.

The flooding has made it difficult for the government to get aid, including drinking water and medical supplies, to reach those who need it.

In India, floodwaters in the state of Assam, which was also badly affected by the extreme weather, have started to drop according to officials.

EPA Lots of people in Assam in India have had to leave their homes because of the floods

However, 4.5 million people been forced to leave their homes due to the floods, with around 220,000 staying in makeshift shelters run by the government. Large areas of farmland have been flooded.

"The overall flood situation is improving," Assam's Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told Reuters.

"Now the biggest challenge is to reach out to the displaced people and provide them with relief materials."

Why are we seeing more extreme weather?

Monsoon rains and heatwaves, which parts of India recently experienced, happen each year in parts of the world of the world like India and Bangladesh.

However, these weather events have become more extreme over the years, which has raised concerns for many about the impact of climate change on the planet.