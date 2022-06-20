Train strike: How are the rail strikes affecting you?

Getty Images

This week around 40,000 railway workers across the UK will be asking for more pay and better working conditions.

As part of this protest, railway staff on many major train lines will strike - meaning they agree to stop working on certain days.

The strikes will likely mean lots of trains are cancelled, causing disruption for those who use them to get to work or school.

Getty Images

Strikes are a way of people protesting against something they think is unfair.

Workers hope that by stopping working the people in charge will listen to their demands.

Railway workers are unhappy with how they say they are being treated by their employers and they hope striking will change that.

The rail strikes will happen on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June.

There will also be a strike on the London Underground on Tuesday 21 June.

Getty Images

Many GCSE and A-level exams are taking place this week and the head of the UK's largest headteacher union said she is worried about the disruption the strikes will cause.

Julie McCulloch, policy director at the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

"We would urge anybody who is concerned about their ability to attend an exam to talk to their school or college at the earliest opportunity to discuss the options that are available.

