Sports day: Are you having one this year?

It's summer at school which can only mean school plays, trips and sports day!

Some of you might have already had your sports day, or maybe you're getting ready for it over the coming weeks - well we want to know how you're feeling.

Over the last couple of years, coronavirus restrictions and social distancing meant that sports day were cancelled or parents weren't allowed to attend.

But, with restrictions lifted it means sports day are back on!

So we want to know all about your sports day.

Maybe you've already had it, or perhaps you've just found out what race you'll be doing?

Head to the comment to let us know!

From traditional to the downright silly, are you egg-cited by the egg and spoons? Or is the sack race your bag?

For many children this could be the first full sports day, with no restrictions. If that's you, how are you feeling about the big day?

What event are you taking part in? What's the best thing about sports day?

If you've had your sports day, tell us how you got on? And if you know what event you'll be doing, let us know.

Head to the comments to tell us all!