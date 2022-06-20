Glastonbury: Robot paints pictures of stars

Experts have designed a special lifelike robot which can even paint some of the world's most famous pop stars!
An ultra-realistic humanoid robot has created portraits of artists headlining this year's Glastonbury Festival. Ai-Da Robot used cameras and computer memory to draw Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Sir Paul McCartney and Diana Ross.
Ai-Da's artwork has previously been on display at the Design Museum in London. After scanning the images, it uses a robotic arm to create a layered and multi-dimensional portrait.
Paintings like this one of Billie Eilish will go on display at the festival where Ai-Da is also due to give live painting demonstrations alongside its work. Billie is the first headline act on Friday 24 June.
Festivalgoers will be able to watch how it works, with two painting sessions taking place on each day throughout the event. We don't know if Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney, will come along to take a look at his portrait after his Saturday night show.
The high tech robot which was built in 2019 has previously painted a portrait of the Queen for the Diamond Jubilee.
At the Royal Jubilee celebrations, it would also have been able to get another good look at singer Diana Ross, who headlined the Party at the Palace show.
Glastonbury takes place in Somerset on the last weekend of June. Kendrick Lamar is a headline act on the night of Sunday 26 June.