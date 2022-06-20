Glastonbury 2022: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

After being forced to take a break for two years, Glastonbury, one of the world's most famous music festivals is back!

The festival, held in Somerset, is finally celebrating its 50th year anniversary two years later than planned after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.

More than 3,000 performers and 200,000 fans are set to travel to the Worthy Farm site which opens from Wednesday 22 until Sunday 26 June 2022.

The festival will see world music stars young and old perform, including Billie Eilish and former Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney - who recently turned 80!

Who's headlining?

Getty Images Billie Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday

One of this year's headliners is Billie Eilish who will perform on the famous Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

Eilish is returning to the UK after recent gigs during her Happier Than Ever world tour - performing in Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

Billie, at the age of 20, will be the festival's youngest ever headliner - and will be back performing in London on Saturday and Sunday following her Glastonbury gig.

Did you know? 1981 was the year the 'Pyramid Stage' was built and used - after the acts had gone home it was used as a cow shed!

Meanwhile one of the founding members of the band the Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney returns to the main stage on Saturday after originally being announced as part of the festival's 50th anniversary celebrations two years ago.

Sir Paul recently celebrated a significant anniversary himself, turning 80-years-old last week - making him the oldest artist ever to top the Pyramid Stage.

Getty Images Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney will perform on Saturday at the Pyramid Stage, making him the oldest artist ever to do so

Sunday's headline performer on the Pyramid stage is rapper Kendrick Lamar who will close the festival.

Meanwhile world famous singer, Diana Ross is expected to perform in the 'legends slot' just a few weeks after her appearance during a concert in London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Other names on the Glastonbury line-up include Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo and Arlo Parks.

What's the weather going to be like?

Getty Images

Glastonbury is known to be very, very muddy when it rains, so will you need to pack your wellies if you're going?

The south of England is currently experiencing some hot and sunny weather and through to Friday the latest BBC weather forecast predicts sunshine, clouds and warm temperatures getting up to 25C. However, rain is expected to on both Saturday and Sunday, so maybe have those wellies handy, just in case...

Need the loo? At the 2010 festival there were 4,600 toilets!

Travel disruption?

Getty Images

Strike action could cause disruption for those heading to the festival with many train services being cancelled.

If the strike goes ahead, railway staff on many major train lines will not work on certain days this week.

They're doing this because they want more pay and better working conditions.

You can find out more about the rail strikes here.

National Express, the official coach partner of the festival, will carry more than 30,000 music fans to and from the site but a spokeswoman warned that roads will be busy in the surrounding area.

She said there was a "significant increase" in both enquiries and bookings around the dates of the strikes, "including on routes that provide travel to Glastonbury".

Record-breaking crowds In 1994 300,000 people were at Glastonbury, breaking its record for festival attendance!

For those who have missed out on tickets you can still watch performances from the comfort of your own home, where there will be much less mud!

The BBC will be providing loads of coverage of the festival on radio, TV and BBC iPlayer.