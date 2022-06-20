Blue Peter: Presenter Adam thanks fans as he says he's leaving

CBBC

Adam Beales is Leaving Blue Peter describing his time on the show as "one of the best experiences of my life".

After a "life-changing" two years with BP, Adam who made the announcement said: "I have some news to share with you all.

"In September 2020, I joined the Blue Peter team as presenter number 40, it has been one of the best experiences of my life.

"Since joining I've smashed world records, abseiled down mountains and played lots and lots of pranks and the best thing about it all is you the BP fans and that's why I wanted you to be the first people to know that I'll be hanging up my badge and leaving Blue Peter this summer."

When he joined Blue Peter at the age of 20, Adam was already known to many viewers thanks to his YouTube channel.

His channel has more than three million subscribers where he posts life hacks, DIY crafts and pranks with his younger brother Callum.

Adam joined as the 40th presenter on Blue Peter, which is the longest running children's TV show in the world!

Blue Peter has been on TV for more than 60 years, with the very first programme airing on 16 October 1958.

Joined on the Blue Peter sofa by fellow presenters Mwaksy, Richie and Henry the dog, Adam continued: "I've made memories and friendships for life with Richie and Mwaksy."

Richie commented that: "You'll definitely be the original prankster that's for sure" and that a "personal favourite memory is teaching you how to tie your shoelaces up properly".

Mwaksy, who also joined the show in 2020, added that she's "genuinely really sad" that Adam's leaving, saying: "We've had so many laughs together - so thank you."

'One of the best chapters of my life'

Writing on his Instagram page the presenter said: "100s of challenges beat, numerous world records broken & so many dreams achieved. After a life-changing 2 years on Blue Peter, it's time to pass on the badge 💙

"Viewers, presenters, crew & CBBC thank you! 🤍 I'm not going just yet as my last show will air on July 15th so you still have a few more weeks of seeing my face on your TV screens 📺📆

"I can't wait to take on all the new challenges this year has ready to throw at me! And that's all thanks to you guys. 💯⭐️

Thanks for one of the best chapters of my life."