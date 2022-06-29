play
Gorillas: What is being done to save them?

The United Nations has started talks in Nairobi, in east Africa, to help save and protect animals, which are most at of risk of extinction.

The main aim is to ensure the world lives in complete harmony with nature by the year 2050.

It's a massive challenge but can it be done?

BBC's Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt has been to visit mountain gorillas in Uganda to find out how the animals are doing in the wild.

With pictures from BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

