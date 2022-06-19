Train strike: Why is there a strike happening?

Getty Images

Around 40,000 railway workers across the UK will be asking for more pay and better working conditions this week.

As part of the protests, railway staff on many major train lines are refusing to work on certain days this week. This is what is known as strike action, or a strike.

The idea behind the strikes is to show how important workers are to the companies they work for, to the customers they support and also to people who have the power to influence workers' rights - the government.

While some members of the public support the strikes this week, other people are against them.

Read on to find out why people are divided on this issue and to find out about how the strikes might affect you.

Strikes: What are they and why do they matter? Why do people go on strike?

Why is there a rail strike happening?

Railway workers are unhappy with how they are being treated by their employers.

Many of these workers are represented by a group called National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, or the RMTunion for short.

The RMT has said that its members are striking because of "pay freezes, threats to jobs and attacks on their terms and conditions".

They believe that many railway staff are being treated unfairly. Their hope is that strikes will encourage employers to treat their workers better.

Why strike instead of another way of protesting?

Railway strikes can be an effective form of protest because of how many people they impact.

A railway strike is bad for travellers who won't be able to reach places they need to get to, like work and school.

It's bad for railway companies who run these services, as they will lose out on money from travellers and may have to offer refunds for cancelled services.

And strikes also often attract a lot of interest from news and media outlets, bringing more attention to an issue that people may not otherwise have heard about.

When are the rail strikes happening?

The strikes are taking place across multiple railway lines throughout this week.

There will be strikes on train lines on the following days:

Tuesday 21 June

Thursday 23 June

Saturday 25 June

There will also be a strike on the London Underground line on Tuesday 21 June but there are no other strikes planned on the other days.

Who will be affected by the rail strikes?

Anyone who wants to use a train service that is run by one of the following companies, on any of the days of the strikes.

Those services include:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Croydon Tramlink

Elizabeth Line

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

Northern Trains

South Eastern Railway

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Network Rail - the company that manages most of the UK's rail network - says that it hopes that as much as a fifth of rail services will still be running on the days of strike action. This means that not all services will be cancelled, but a large majority will be.

Getty Images The UK's Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, called the strikes "unnecessary"

What has the reaction been?

The reaction has been very mixed.

The politician in charge of the UK's transport - Conservative minister Grant Shapps - is angry with the strikes and calls them "completely unnecessary".

He says that strikes are "punishing millions of innocent people" who need trains to get to work, hospital appointments or to travel to school.

And the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, has criticised the protests, saying "no one wins in the event of a strike".

Getty Images The Secretary-General of the RMT union says the government should do more to support negotiations

But one of the leaders of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, argues that more needs to be done to make sure that railway workers are supported because of the rise in inflation and the cost of living.

"We've got a working class, working full-time hours, having to go to food banks and take state benefits," Mr Lynch said, saying he didn't want to see railway staff put in the same situation.

And a politician from opposition party Labour accused the government of not doing enough to prevent the strike.

Speaking to the BBC, Lisa Nandy said: "We know what it means when the railways grind to a halt, but that's why the Government has got to get round the table with the cleaners and the ticket office staff and the station workers to resolve this because they're the only people who can."

What do you think?

We want to know what you think about the strikes. Do you think they are a good way to bring attention to an important issue? Or do they cause too many problems?

And are you going to be affected by the strikes this week?

Let us know in the comments.