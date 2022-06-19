Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Instagram / @perrieedwards

Singer Perrie Edwards has announced her engagement to Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix star shared the news on her social media on Saturday, writing, "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!"

Pictures of the couple showed Alex and Perrie on a beach at sunset with Alex kneeling in front of Perrie holding out a diamond ring.

The pair have been together since 2016. Last year they welcomed a son called Axel.

Getty Images

Perrie's engagement comes just a month after the end of her tour with girl group Little Mix, called Confetti.

Confetti is the last tour before the group takes a break to work on their individual projects.

Which should hopefully give Perrie and her partner more time to plan their wedding!

Perrie's fiancé, Alex, is a professional footballer. He has played as a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool since 2017.

Instagram / @perrieedwards Perrie showed off her engagement ring

Perrie's bandmates were quick to congratulate the singer on social media.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented on her Instagram post, saying "Best news! So happy for you both..."

And Jade left emojis of a heart and a crying face! When words just aren't enough...

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments!