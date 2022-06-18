UK heatwave: Friday was hottest day for third day in a row

PA Media People flocked to Bournemouth beach as temperatures climbed to record levels in the south

Friday was been the hottest day of the year in the UK for the third day in a row.

Santon Downham, in Suffolk, recorded 32.7 Celsius (C) on Friday afternoon followed by Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens, which both recorded 32.4C.

The record warm weather triggered an official heatwave after temperatures passed 28C for three days in a row.

The record temperature comes close to the hottest June day ever in the UK, when the temperature reached highs of 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976.

PA Media A ring-tailed lemur cools down with a specially prepared ice lollypop at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Health officials have warned about the dangers of hot weather.

A level three heat health alert issued by the government remains in place for London, the south-east and east of England.

But not all areas experienced the hot weather with Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England getting milder weather.

How to keep cool and stay safe during hot weather

Getty Images Water can help to keep you cool in lots of ways - and it's pretty fun too!

When the temperatures are rising, here's how you can keep your cool!

Stay hydrated! - When it gets hot, your body will sweat more, which means you will become dehydrated more quickly. Make sure you drink lots of water and eat snacks like fruit to keep your energy up.

Wear sunscreen - Sunscreen is super important to help protect your skin from the Sun's ultra violet (UV) rays, which can cause burns or make you feel unwell. When you're looking for a good sunscreen, look out for ones with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) number like SPF 30 or 50 for more protection. Look for sunscreens with 'broad spectrum' coverage, which will protect you against both UVA and UVB rays. Make sure you re-apply your sunscreen regularly throughout the day.

Find cover - When the Sun peaks between 12-3pm it is best to find shade to stay out of the Sun's most intense rays. Find a nice big leafy tree to relax under, or pop inside for a bit.

Clothes - Loose-fitting or even long-sleeved clothes can help to keep you cool and protect you. Lighter colours like white can help to reflect the sun, whereas darker colours like black can absorb heat and might make you feel warmer.

Accessorise! - Sunglasses, hats and headscarves can all help to protect your eyes and the top of your head.

Splish, splash, splosh! - As well as drinking water you can also use water to help keep cool! Things like paddling pools, water fights, or a lukewarm shower can all help to cool you down.

Find a fan - Whether it's a homemade paper fan, or an electric one, fans can help to blow cooler air around you. If you have an electric fan, place it near to a window, so that it sucks the cooler air from outside to blow inside.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this quiz, then click here.