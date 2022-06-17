play
Ukraine war: Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky

Last updated at 15:57
Boris Johnson and Volodymyr ZelenskyUK Gov

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv, to have a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During his visit to the Ukrainian capital city, Boris Johnson discussed the creation of new military help for the country.

Mr Zelensky welcomed Boris Johnson, describing him as his country's "great friend".

It's the Prime Minister's second visit to Ukraine since the Russia invaded the country in February.

The history of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister announced his visit on social media by posting a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president with the message: "Mr President, Volodymyr. It is good to be in Kyiv again."

Mr Zelensky's responded by posted a message saying: "Glad to see our country's great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again."

The Prime Minister had been due to appear at a conference in the Yorkshire town of Doncaster, but cancelled the visit to travel to the Ukrainian capital instead.

Boris Johnson's trip comes after European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine earlier this week.

Following their trip, the European Commission backed Ukraine's bid to join the European Union - bringing it one step closer to joining it.

