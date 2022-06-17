Eurovision: UK could host 2023 contest on behalf of Ukraine

PA Media Sam Ryder came second in this year's competition for the UK

Big news for fans of Eurovision - The song contest could be held in the UK next year.

The BBC - which broadcasts the singing competition in the UK - has been in talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - which organises the show - to discuss "potentially" hosting Eurovision in the UK in 2023.

Usually the next competition is held in the country which wins that year. This year the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine won, with Sam Ryder from the UK coming in second place.

However, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, after Russia invaded earlier this year, the EBU has said for safety reasons: "next year's Contest cannot be held in Ukraine".

The Ukrainian broadcaster AU: PBC said it was "disappointed with this decision" and have asked to hold further discussions.

The EBU said in a statement that it had carried out a "full assessment and feasibility study" with both UA:PBC and external specialists on safety and security issues.

After completing their assessment they said that the ESC's governing board, has "with deep regret" confirmed that the competition currently cannot be held in Ukraine.

Getty Images Ukraine's Kalush orchestra won this year's competition

"The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex TV productions in the world with thousands working on, and attending, the event and 12 months of preparation time needed." said the EBU.

"As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year's runner up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom." they continued.

The organisers finished by saying that if the competition is held elsewhere, that it was a "priority" that Ukraine's win will be reflected in next year's show.

Eurovision facts The UK has hosted Eurovision eight times - more than any other country.

It has taken over hosting duties for other countries four times.

It hosted for the Netherlands in 1960, for France in 1963, for Monaco in 1972; and Luxembourg in 1974.

The UK last hosted the competition in 1998, from Birmingham, after Katrina and the Waves' win.

Harrogate, Brighton, Edinburgh and London have also been host cities in the past.

Which city might host Eurovision 2023?

Getty Images This year Eurovision was held in Turin in Italy, after Maneskin won last year

Since the announcement from the EBU, lots of politicians and mayors from across the UK have expressed their interest in hosting the competition.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wished Eurovision could be in Ukraine, but "understand that in circumstances this isn't possible".

She also went on to suggest the 14,300-capacity riverside OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow as a possible venue.

Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council, expressed her interest in hosting the competition, saying: "Hello @bbceurovision this is Manchester calling.", "if it's to be a UK city - I can't think of anywhere better, a great music city and fittingly home to a large Ukrainian community."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said that the UK capital "would welcome Eurovision with open arms", adding: "We're ready to step up and support Ukraine by hosting a contest that pays tribute to and honours the Ukrainian people, and also celebrates the very best of Britain too."

Getty Images Sam Ryder's song 'Spaceman' had everyone bopping along this year

In Wales, Kevin Brennan, the MP for Cardiff West, suggested: "Clearly Eurovision should be held at the Principality Stadium (roof closed) Cardiff with 70,000 partygoers - no brainer."

Liverpool City Council also offered to take on the show, saying the city already has a musical reputation around the world.

Leeds City Council expressed its interest too, saying that having Eurovision in the city "could not come at a better time".

If the UK is confirmed as the host country, cities would have to prove they have the right facilities and go through a pitching process.

What do you think about the UK hosting Eurovision? If you could choose where would you like it to be held? Let us know your suggestions in the comments.