World Cup 2026: 16 stadiums revealed in three countries

Getty Images The SoFi Stadium, which hosted this year's Super Bowl, is the world's most expensive stadium, worth more than $5 billion

Fifa has just announced the stadiums that will host the games for the 2026 World Cup.

From Mexico's iconic Azteca Stadium and the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, 16 stadiums in 11 cities, have been chosen to host matches in the 2026 competition.

It's also the first time the tournament will be hosted across three different countries: The US, Canada and Mexico.

The location for the final has not yet been chosen, but Fifa bosses are considering the MetLife Stadium in New York, and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mexico has held two World Cup tournaments in the past - in 1970 and 1986 - and the United States previously held one in 1994.

The 2026 tournament is Canada's first time hosting a men's World Cup event, however, the country hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015.

The US capital city Washington DC will not host any of the games.

How will the 2026 World Cup be different?

Getty Images The 2026 World Cup will be a bit different.

From 2026 the number of teams competing at the World Cup will rise from 32 to 48 after a vote by Fifa, the body in charge of world football.

The format of the tournament will also change, instead of going into groups of four the 48 teams will be placed in groups of three with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the next round of knock-out games.

The 2026 tournament will be the biggest World Cup ever held - with 48 teams playing 80 matches over 34 days.

Did you know? The 1994 World Cup, held in the US, had the highest attendance in the tournament's history. 3,568,567 fans attended matches overall, and an average of 68,626 came to each game.

Full list of locations for the 2026 World Cup

Getty Images The Aztecca stadium in Mexico has twice hosted World Cup matches, and was even the location that the infamous 'Hand of God' incident took place in, in the 1986 World Cup.