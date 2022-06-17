World Cup 2026: 16 stadiums revealed in three countries

Fifa has just announced the stadiums that will host the games for the 2026 World Cup.
From Mexico's iconic Azteca Stadium and the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, 16 stadiums in 11 cities, have been chosen to host matches in the 2026 competition.
It's also the first time the tournament will be hosted across three different countries: The US, Canada and Mexico.
The location for the final has not yet been chosen, but Fifa bosses are considering the MetLife Stadium in New York, and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Mexico has held two World Cup tournaments in the past - in 1970 and 1986 - and the United States previously held one in 1994.
The 2026 tournament is Canada's first time hosting a men's World Cup event, however, the country hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015.
The US capital city Washington DC will not host any of the games.
From 2026 the number of teams competing at the World Cup will rise from 32 to 48 after a vote by Fifa, the body in charge of world football.
The format of the tournament will also change, instead of going into groups of four the 48 teams will be placed in groups of three with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the next round of knock-out games.
The 2026 tournament will be the biggest World Cup ever held - with 48 teams playing 80 matches over 34 days.
- Atlanta (US) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Boston (US) - Gillette Stadium
- Dallas (US) - AT&T Stadium
- Guadalajara (Mexico) - Estadio Akron
- Houston (US) - NRG Stadium
- Kansas City(US) - Arrowhead Stadium
- Los Angeles(US) - SoFi Stadium
- Mexico City(Mexico) - Estadio Azteca
- Miami(US) - Hard Rock Stadium
- Monterrey(Mexico) - Estadio BBVA
- New York/New Jersey(US) - MetLife Stadium
- Philadelphia(US) - Lincoln Financial Field
- San Francisco Bay Area(US) - Levi's Stadium
- Seattle(US) - Lumen Field
- Toronto(Canada) - BMO Field
- Vancouver (Canada) - BC Place
