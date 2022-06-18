play
Watch Newsround

Pride: ‘Diverse books are important all year around’

Last updated at 10:45
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Pride: ‘Diverse books are important all year around’

If you ask seven year old sisters Alexa and Delilah what's special about their family they'll have two answers - they're twins and they have two mums!

When they were little, their mum, Jodie Lancet-Grant, couldn't find many books which had two mums or two dads in them so she decided to write her own.

Alexa and Delilah talked to Jodie for Newsround to find out more about why she started writing books and why diversity in books is so important.

The first question Alexa and Delilah want to know is where Jodie gets her ideas from and it turns out they have a big part to play!

Jodie wrote her first book The Pirate Mums about two mums who are pirates because she knew the twins liked pirate stories and adventures.

Her second book The Marvellous Doctors for Magical Creatures was inspired by Alexa and Delilah's love of unicorns.

Book coversOxford University Press
Jodie's books are inspired by her daughters

But as well as all the things that the twins likes Jodie also looked at all the things that were missing from other books.

"What wasn't there was very many stories with families that looked like ours, with two mummies or two daddies," she tells Alexa and Delilah.

In The Pirate Mums, Jodie says the main character Billy wishes his family is like other people's, but by the end he has learnt to appreciate his family.

The twins agree there's a message in Jodie's books.

"You don't have to fit in, you're perfect just the way you are and you can be different in any way you want to be," Alexa says.

The family at a Pride eventJodie Lancet-Grant
Diverse books are important all year round, not just at Pride says Jodie

June is Pride Month so the twins also ask Jodie about why her book are important at Pride.

"[Pride] is the time of the year when we think about how people live their lives differently, and all the different ways you can make up a family and all the different way you can be in love," says Jodie.

But like other books which celebrate LGBT communities, Jodie's books are for all year round, not just during Pride Month

"It's really nice to get some extra attention at Pride," says Jodie.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Newsround Press Pack: What is it and how do I take part?

More like this

children reading books

Black History Month: How diverse are the books in your school library?

cerrie-and-her-daughter.

Character diversity in children's books: Do you see yourself in characters?

14-year-old Frankie has a disability and feels there aren't enough diverse characters in children's books

Schoolboy wants more characters like him in books

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky

Boris Johnson visits Ukraine for second time

comments
18
sam-ryder.

Eurovision 2023 could be held in UK

comments
20
Bournemouth Beach on 17 June

Hottest day of the year recorded for third day in a row

comments
15
Newsround Home