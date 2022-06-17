Harry Styles' teacher 'amazed' by Manchester concert tribute

PA Media Harry Styles is performing around the UK as part of his world tour

Harry Styles' first teacher has said she felt "very emotional" after he paid tribute to her at a concert in front of 70,000 fans.

The music star stopped his gig at Manchester's Old Trafford cricket ground on Wednesday to give Mrs Vernon a shout out.

He thanked all of his "truly wonderful" teachers from Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, in nearby Cheshire, where he grew up.

Ann Vernon, who has since been trending on social media since, said: "It meant an awful lot."

Ann Vernon says Harry Styles was "a delight" when she taught him

She was not at the concert herself, but Harry's Year One teacher Mrs Bailey was, and she was shown on the big screen as fans cheered.

Styles dedicated a song to all of his teachers and thanked them "from the bottom of my heart".

Mrs Vernon, who taught a four-year-old Styles, said Mrs Bailey "rang and told me what had happened and sent me a little clip of it and it was just so touching, so amazing, so lovely", Mrs Vernon told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Harry obviously has gone on to mega, mega things - everybody at Hermitage is just so, so proud of him," she added.

[Harry] had a cheeky sparkle in his eye, he was a little bit of a tinker some of the time but he was a character so that's for sure, we all remember him. Mrs Vernon , Harry Styles' first teacher

PA Media Harry performing on the main stage during the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last month

Mrs Vernon, who is due to retire, said: "It's very emotional, I was very, very touched by it, all of the teachers who he spoke about are.

"It is incredible what he's done and the fact that he did that message for me last night as I retire, it means so, so much so yeah very emotional."

Harry Styles rose to fame on the ITV series X Factor as part of the band One Direction before launching a successful solo singing career, and also landing acting roles in films.

The 28-year-old kicked off his latest world tour earlier this month, soon after his third solo album, Harry's House, went straight to number one in the UK in its first week.