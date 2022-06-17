Friday expected to be hottest day of the year

PA Media In Soho Square in central London crowds sat in the sun

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year so far.

On Thursday, Northolt, west London, saw temperatures reach 29.5C (85.1F), overtaking the previous hottest day of the year on Wednesday which saw 28.2C (82.8F).

But today - Friday - is expected to be even hotter!

Forecast temperatures are predicted to rise to 34C in the south east of England - hotter than expected temperatures in parts of Jamaica!

In other areas of the UK temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler reaching 27C and 30C in parts of England and Wales.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC weather expert Simon King has the lowdown on June's hot weather

The high temperatures have been described as "unusual" for June by the Met Office, who monitor the UK's weather.

They say that the hot weather this week has been caused by high pressure over the southern half of the UK with warm air moving across the UK and Europe.

Is this a heatwave? An official heatwave is declared after a period of hot weather where temperatures are higher than is expected for the time of year. In the UK, the Met Office declares a heatwave when it records at least three days in a row where the heat is higher than a certain temperature.

The weather has not yet beaten the record for the hottest June day ever, which was a high of 35.6C in Southampton in June 1976.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre, said climate change had increased the average temperatures of UK summers and the likelihood of experiencing more extreme temperatures during hot spells and heatwaves.

He said: "Reaching 34C during June is a rare, but not unprecedented, event in the historical climate records for the UK.

"But if it should happen this week it would be notable that it would have occurred on three days during the last six Junes."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Rory the vet's top tips to keep your pets cool

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable."

Colder weather is expected to push across the country from the north through the weekend, bringing a return to average temperatures in places such as Manchester and Leeds, although high temperatures are expected to remain in the south east of England.