Bird Photographer of the Year 2022: A pick of the pics!
The finalists for this year's Bird Photographer of the Year awards have been announced. Now in its 7th year, the competition saw more than 20,000 entries from 115 different countries! Check out some of this year's im-PECK-able nominations below!
On land, King Penguins tend to be creatures of habit, usually following a well-trodden path when moving from the sea to their nests, as this photo taken in South Georgia shows. In order to snap this pic, the photographer hid the camera and camouflaged it with snow!
Ben Cranke/BPOTY
This picture has been nominated in the Bird Behaviour category. This picture was taken in Norway in late spring, when migratory birds first arrive in the country. It sees two spotted redshanks fighting over a rare spot of open water on the snow-covered river!
Erlend Haarberg/BPOTY
Can you spot the two tiny beaks popping out of this nest? This photographer spent weeks observing a mother hummingbird in Vancouver, on Canada's west coast, as she built her nest and looked after her eggs - until one day she stopped by, and found the two baby birds had finally hatched!
Liron Gertsman/BPOTY
In the Conservation Award category, this picture of a volunteer checking over a burrowing owl has been nominated. This particular group, are hoping to boost the population of owls in Canada's Manitoba province. They've had great success too - a wild nest with six healthy owlets was recently spotted, the first one in 10 years!
Walter Potrebka/BPOTY
This gentoo penguin certainly looks like it's got happy feet! This picture was captured at sunset on Sea Lion Island, off the coast of Argentina in South America. The photo has been nominated in the Best Portrait category.
Audrey Wooler/BPOTY
Another photo nominated in the same category is this picture of a black-and-yellow broadbill. The bird is native in countries across south-east Asia, including Malaysia, where this pic was taken. All the winners will be announced on 8 September.