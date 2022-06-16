Women's Euro 2022: England Lionesses name final 23-player squad

PA Media Striker Chloe Kelly will be hoping to score lots of goals for England at this summer's Euros

England has named the 23 players who will make up their final squad for the Uefa Women's Euro 2022 tournament.

Manchester City striker Chloe Kelly will be one of nine players taking part in their first major international competition.

The Lionesses, who are hosting the tournament, are in Group A for the Euros with Austria - their first opponents on 6 July - Norway and Northern Ireland.

Getty Images Steph Houghton, who has made 121 appearances for England, will not be playing at this summer's Euros

Midfielder Jill Scott has been called up and will go to her 10th major tournament despite struggling with injury at the end of the season.

England's all-time leading goalscorer Ellen White will be going to her third Euros in a row.

But former captain Steph Houghton has not been included after not playing since January because of an injury.

"It was a hard decision. She's just not ready to compete. It was just a matter of time and we don't have that time," said England Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman.

Northern Ireland will name their final squad for the women's Euros on 27 June.