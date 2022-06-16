Three new animated Avatar: The Last Airbender films on the way

Nickelodeon Good new for fans of Aang (centre) and his friends Katara (left) and Sokka (right).

Yip yip! If you're a fan of Aang and the gang in Avatar: The Last Airbender, then we've got some good news for you!

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have confirmed that not one, not two, but three brand new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated films are on their way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an award-winning animated TV series that ran between 2005 - 2008 and followed the adventures of Aang - a young boy who can control the elements earth, wind, water and fire - as he set out on a quest to bring peace back to a war-torn magical world.

The big announcement was made during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, in France, and no more details about which characters will be in the new films have been revealed yet.

The show's original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will be returning for the films, and the first film will be directed by Lauren Montgomery - who was a storyboard artist on the third series of the show.

"As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we're keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical," said Ramsey Naito, President of Animation & Development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animations in an interview with Deadline magazine.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender series was followed by the sequel: Legend of Korra, which took place after the events of the original show.

A brand new live action remake of the original series is also in production from Netflix as well.