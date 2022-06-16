Huge Anglo-Saxon burial ground found at new train site

One of the largest ever Anglo-Saxon burial grounds has been uncovered in the UK.
Experts made the discovery along the route of a new train line, HS2, being built in Buckinghamshire, England.
A skeleton with a weapon stuck in it, jewellery and buckles were among the finds.
Archaeologist Rachel Wood said the site's significance for the "historical and archaeological understanding" of Anglo-Saxon Britain was "huge".
The site contained 141 regular burials and five cremation burials.
A male skeleton was found with a sharp iron object stuck into its spine, which experts believe may have caused or factored into his death.
Other items discovered include 89 brooches, more than 2,000 amber beads, 51 knives, 40 buckles and 15 spearheads.
A number of objects likely to have been used for grooming were also found, including toiletry sets with ear wax removers and toothpicks, tweezers, combs and even a cosmetic tube that might have been used as eyeliner or similar.
The discoveries have been filmed for historian Dan Snow's streaming service History Hit.
Speaking on his podcast, the presenter said: "It is one of the best and most revealing post Roman sites in the country and it was thrilling to join the team as they uncovered their wonderful finds."
Rachel Wood, lead archaeologist for Fusion JV who works on the site, said: "The significance of this site for our historical and archaeological understanding of Anglo-Saxon Britain is huge.
"We have 141 individuals here, that's quite a large cemetery for the time that we know about, and over 70% of them have been found with objects which is really unusual," she said.
