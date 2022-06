Delilah and Alexa have interviewed children's author Jodie Lancet-Grant for Newsround's Press Pack.

As well as being an author Jodie is also their mum!

She's written a book called The Pirate Mums and another called The Marvellous Doctors for Magical Creatures - both feature families with two mums.

Having books that show diverse and different families is an important way for LGBT+ families to be represented.

Check out their interview here.