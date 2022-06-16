Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?

Clean Air Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about air pollution, an issue which can have a big impact on people's health and the environment.

Air pollution is a term that describes the harmful gases and particles in the air and vehicles including cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles all give out air pollutants.

We can't always see these substances as many are invisible to the human eye, but they affect the quality of the air around us.

Some students near Watford have been monitoring the traffic outside their school and told us what they think should be done to tackle air pollution in the area. Here's more.