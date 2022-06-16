play
Watch Newsround

Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?

Clean Air Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about air pollution, an issue which can have a big impact on people's health and the environment.

Air pollution is a term that describes the harmful gases and particles in the air and vehicles including cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles all give out air pollutants.

We can't always see these substances as many are invisible to the human eye, but they affect the quality of the air around us.

Some students near Watford have been monitoring the traffic outside their school and told us what they think should be done to tackle air pollution in the area. Here's more.

Watch more videos

Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?
Video

Clean Air Day 2022: What can be done to tackle air pollution?

Press Pack: Jacqueline Wilson reveals all about 'magical' new book
Video

Press Pack: Jacqueline Wilson reveals all about 'magical' new book

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Ms Marvel: We meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!
Video

Ms Marvel: We meet the MCU's first Muslim superhero!

Our Queen - A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen - A Newsround Special

Who's a clever dog?
Video

Who's a clever dog?

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!
Video

Meet the kids with a croc under their classroom!

Why is learning about LGBT history important?
Video

Why is learning about LGBT history important?

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good
Video

How kids' Tom Gates doodles are doing good

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach
Video

Boy finds giant megalodon tooth on Bawdsey beach

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!
Video

Meet the kids giving ballet a go!

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?
Video

How are children from Ukraine settling in the UK?

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?
Video

The Big Question: How do fish breathe?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Top Stories

air-pollution.

Air pollution impacts the whole body says charity

comments
girl-in-sun.

Newsround's hot weather survival guide!

comments
kicking-football

Should football have kick-ins rather than throw-ins?

comments
Newsround Home