Huge hail storm covers Mexico City with ice

An unexpected hail storm left the streets of Mexico's capital city covered in a thick blanket of ice.

The storm, which happened on Sunday, affected 10 boroughs of Mexico City as a yellow weather alert was issued by the mayor.

The hail rose to several inches as cars and other vehicles became stuck causing traffic chaos.

Nathaniel Parish is a journalist working in the city and commented how he'd been on a bike ride in the hot sun in the morning before the storm.

"In the afternoon I got stuck in this hail storm and had to get out and try and push the car, slipping in the ice in my sandals," he said.

The heavy storm also saw roads flooded with rivers of ice in some regions.

Many buildings were also damaged, including a supermarket where 200 people had to be taken to safety after the roof collapsed.

It's not unusual to have hail in Mexico during the summer months, although storms this heavy don't happen as often.

A similar storm hit the Mexican city of Guadalajara in the summer of 2019.