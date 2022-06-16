Boris Johnson: Prime minister's ethics adviser quits his job

PA Media

Lord Geidt, the man whose job it is to advise Boris Johnson on how to behave, has quit his job.

Lord Geidt did not give a specific reason for leaving the role, but said it was the "right thing" to do.

In a statement published on Wednesday, Lord Geidt wrote: "With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests".

His decision to leave his job followed comments to a committee of MPs where he admitted "frustration" following the parties held at Downing Street and other government buildings during coronavirus restrictions.

Lord Geidt had said there was a "legitimate question" over whether the prime minister had broken the ministerial code after he received a fine over a birthday party held in Downing Street in June 2020 - when indoor socialising was banned because of coronavirus rules.

The Ministerial Code sets out standards of behaviour that are expected from members of the government. If those standards of behaviour are broken, then typically the politician in breach of the code is expected to resign.

Boris Johnson has said repeatedly that he did not break the Ministerial Code.

"In relation to the fixed penalty notice for my attendance in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020, I believe that, taking account of all the circumstances, I did not breach the code," Boris Johnson said in a letter to Lord Geidt in May.

What does the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests do? The Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests is appointed by the prime minister to advise him on matters relating to the Ministerial Code. The post holder is independent of government and expected to provide impartial advice to the prime minister.

But in his yearly report as adviser on ministerial interests, Lord Geidt questioned whether Boris Johnson's fine for breaching lockdown rules did, in fact, break the code.

"In the case of the fixed penalty notice recently issued to and paid by the Prime Minister, a legitimate question has arisen as to whether those facts alone might have constituted a breach of the overarching duty within the Ministerial Code of complying with the law."

Lord Geidt said questions around Mr Johnson's behaviour had led to an "impression... the prime minister may be unwilling to have his own conduct judged against" the ministerial code.

Reuters No 10 said it was "surprised" by the resignation of the PM's ethics adviser

The government said it is "disappointed" following the news of Lord Geidt's resignation on Wednesday night, adding in a statement "we are surprised by this decision".

"Whilst we are disappointed, we thank Lord Geidt for his public service," a spokesperson added.

Lord Geidt, who started the role last April, is the second person to resign from the role during Boris Johnson's three years as prime minister.