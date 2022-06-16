Chris Evans: Voicing Buzz Lightyear was 'nerve-racking'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Lightyear: Chris Evans and Taika Waititi speak to Newsround

Actor Chris Evans says it was "nerve-racking" taking on the role of Buzz Lightyear.

Evans voices the character first made famous in the 1995 movie Toy Story, in that movie he was played by another actor, Tim Allen.

Answering questions from Newsround viewers, Hawaa and Leonardo, Chris said playing Lightyear was "very intimidating, because I'm sure you guys grew up with a very different Buzz Lightyear.

"Most people have an idea in their head of who that character is, so as exciting as it is to play a role that everyone knows, it was a little nerve-racking to try and find a way that I could make the character my own, while still respecting the character that you guys all know."

To Infinity and Beyond!

Disney The film is the first spin-off from the Toy Story films released between 1995 and 2019

Unlike the Disney Pixar Toy Story movies, the new film called Lightyear, is a spin-off of the originals and follows the story of the astronaut Buzz Lightyear, rather than the toy.

In the movie's description it says: "In 1995, a boy called Andy got a Buzz Lightyear toy for his birthday. It was from his favourite movie. This is that movie."

"It's a dream come true," says Evans.

"I've loved Pixar forever, since before you guys were born!"

Disney The film is released in the UK on Friday 17 June

The film sees Buzz, together with a gang of space rangers, try to find a way back home after becoming stranded on a planet millions of light-years from Earth.

Joined by co-star Taika Waititi, Chris Evans is asked whether he'd like to go to space in real life.

"Yeah, sure I'd go to space..." says Evans.

"For me it depends," added Taika, "Who's operating it, what other thing I can expect on the trip, what's the food going to be like, if it's the very first trip, definitely 'no'...

"After they've been doing it for a couple of years, then it's a 'yes'."

Is voice acting easier?

Reuters The film features the voices of Taika Waititi and Keke Palmer, with Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear

Evans is known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Avengers movies, but is voice acting easier than live action?

"I'm going to say no," says Evans.

"For me as an actor it's so easy to play off of the world around me, play off other actors, to play off the environment, to listen and react, but when you're voice acting you're alone in a booth and you're doing the same line over and over again and you start to get pretty self conscious."