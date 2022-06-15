UK hot weather: Advice for keeping you and your pets cool

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC weather expert Simon King has the lowdown on June's hot weather

It's time to grab your jazziest sunglasses, biggest hats and a bottle of sunscreen, because hot weather is on its way to the UK.

Parts of England and Wales are set to swelter this week with the hottest days of the year so far.

A heat health alert has even been issued for some parts of England and The Met Office has advised people to stay out of the sun in the midday hours when it's at its hottest.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 33C (91.4F) in the south-east of England on Friday as hot air spreads up from Spain, Portugal and north Africa.

But how do you keep your cool when it's roasting outside? Here are a few tips to help keep you and your pets cool as a cucumber! You can share yours in the comments below!

How to keep cool and stay safe during hot weather

Getty Images Water can help to keep you cool in lots of ways - and it's pretty fun too!

When the temperatures are rising, here's how you can keep your cool!

Stay hydrated! - When it gets hot, your body will sweat more, which means you will become dehydrated more quickly. Make sure you drink lots of water and eat snacks like fruit to keep your energy up.

Wear sunscreen - Sunscreen is super important to help protect your skin from the Sun's ultra violet (UV) rays, which can cause burns or make you feel unwell. When you're looking for a good sunscreen, look out for ones with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) number like SPF 30 or 50 for more protection. Look for sunscreens with 'broad spectrum' coverage, which will protect you against both UVA and UVB rays. Make sure you re-apply your sunscreen regularly throughout the day.

Find cover - When the Sun peaks between 12-3pm it is best to find shade to stay out of the Sun's most intense rays. Find a nice big leafy tree to relax under, or pop inside for a bit.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Clothes - Loose-fitting or even long-sleeved clothes can help to keep you cool and protect you. Lighter colours like white can help to reflect the sun, whereas darker colours like black can absorb heat and might make you feel warmer.

Accessorise! - Sunglasses, hats and headscarves can all help to protect your eyes and the top of your head.

Splish, splash, splosh! - As well as drinking water you can also use water to help keep cool! Things like paddling pools, water fights, or a lukewarm shower can all help to cool you down.

Find a fan - Whether it's a homemade paper fan, or an electric one, fans can help to blow cooler air around you. If you have an electric fan, place it near to a window, so that it sucks the cooler air from outside to blow inside.

How to take care of your pets during hot weather

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Rory the vet's top tips to keep your pets cool

The RSPCA and Blue Cross charities gave us these top tips to help keep your pets cool.

Never leave your pets in a hot car even just for a short time. Temperatures can rise really quickly in there.

Try to keep pets out of the sun completely. If you need to take your dog out for exercise head out early in the day before it gets hot or leave it late as possible towards evening. Watch out for how warm the pavement is. If it's too hot for your hand, then it's too hot for their paws.

Pet lotion is a thing! If you have to take your pet outside for a short period of time you could use pet-safe sun lotion on exposed parts of your pet's skin, especially the tips of their ears and nose. Keep pets in the shade wherever possible.

Make sure your pet has access to both shade and fresh drinking water . Put ice cubes in their water bowl or maybe make some frozen pet-friendly treats. If you're out and about with your pet, make sure you take plenty of fresh water out with you.

Getty Images