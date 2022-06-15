Rwanda asylum flight cancelled after legal action

A flight which was set to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, a country in East Africa, was cancelled minutes before take-off after a successful legal challenge.

Up to seven people had been expected to be taken to the east African country.

Many campaigners had tried to stop the flight taking place but had been unsuccessful, until a last-minute judgement by the European Court of Human Rights ultimately stopped the flight.

They have the final say on human rights issues and they ruled that no-one should be sent on the flight until the policy is looked at properly.

The plan will now be looked at in a High Court and judges will decide if the flights can go ahead in the future.