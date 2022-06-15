BTS are taking a break to focus on solo projects

Getty Images BTS performed at the Grammy's back in April

If you're a fan of K-pop mega stars BTS, you might not be seeing them as a group for a little while.

The seven members of the supergroup have announced they are taking some time away from being a band so they can focus on their own work with solo projects.

V, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook told fans during a televised event that they would be having some time away from the group.

Jimin said the group had been going through a "rough patch" and were "trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process".

How long will they be on a break?

Well, it's not the first time the band have taken time out but it seems it might be longer than previous breaks.

The entertainment company that manage BTS said the group were planning to work on other projects, saying: "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats."

Anadolu Agency The band have had a busy year and not just with music - they made an appearance at a White House press briefing last month

V told fans that it was not the end of the road for the band, saying they would be back "later, when we gather again as a group, that synergy will be like no other".

"We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans," Jimin said.

"I think that's why we're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."

