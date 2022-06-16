play
Should football have kick-ins rather than throw-ins?

Last updated at 05:57
How would you feel about taking a kick-in rather than a throw-in during a game of football?

The organisation that decides on rules for football has discussed kick-ins this week.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) have suggested that kick-ins could become part of the game.

It's thought that kick-ins could speed up games and stop time being wasted.

The Ifab have authorised trials to take place, but there are no dates for these yet.

We want to know your thoughts, do you think kick-ins would be better than throw-ins at football matches?

A kick-in means that the ball would be kicked back onto the pitch and not thrown, as it is now.

The argument for a kick-in is that it can be completed more quickly than a throw-in and would speed up the process of returning the ball to the field of play.

Arsene Wenger, who managed Arsenal between 1996 - 2018, now works as Fifa's head of global football development, and has been calling for the change to be made, saying that free kicks and throw-ins were the "two big time-wasters at the moment".

He added: "The target is to make the game more spectacular and quicker, and maybe with throw-ins you could play with your feet, in a limit of five seconds for example.

"But it has to be tested and then has to be accepted by the Ifab."

But what do YOU think?

Have your say in the vote below and let us know what you think in the comments!

If you can't see this vote, click here.

