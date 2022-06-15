School trips: Are you going on a trip or residential?

Getty Images Some school trips mean you get to stay away from home, either camping or staying on-site somewhere

As we get closer to the end of the school year, many of you might be going on a trip or even an overnight residential stay with your school.

Over the last couple of years, coronavirus restrictions and social distancing meant that many school trips have been postponed or cancelled.

But, with restrictions now lifted, it means school trips and residential trips away are back!

Well, we want to know what YOUR school has planned - are you going somewhere exciting on a trip? Are you staying away somewhere?

Let us know in the comments - and we might even read some out in our the bulletin!

Getty Images School trips can be a good way to learn things outside of the classroom!

For some of you, this could be the first time you have ever been on a school trip.

If you stay away from home with your class and school it's known as a residential stay.

Andy Robinson, chief executive of the Institute of Outdoor Learning, says overnight school trips play a huge part in growing up and giving children confidence "at key moments, for example moving on from primary to secondary".

Whatever it is your class and school have planned we want to hear about it - from where you are going to how long you're going for, we want to share in the excitement!

Are you going to a museum? To a seaside town? Is your trip based on history or science or any other lessons?

Let us know in the comments about your plans, what you're most excited about, and where you're going!