Starquakes: New data reveals stars are experiencing ‘quakes’ like we have on Earth

Getty Images

Stars are experiencing events similar to earthquakes like we have on Earth.

The 'starquakes' also known as non-radial oscillations have been observed on nearly two billion stars in the Milky Way.

They are big movements of stars' crusts which can be so forceful they can actually change the shape of the star.

Scientists made the discovery when they were looking at the latest data release from the Gaia space observatory.

The Gaia space observatory is located about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth and has two telescopes that document the galaxy and its movements.

The information has given researchers better insight into the formation and history of the Milky Way.

Getty Images

Dr Nicholas Walton from Cambridge University's Institute of Astronomy, said: "This major data release from Gaia not only allows astronomers to map the distances and motions of some two billion stars in our galaxy, but it also gives detailed measures of the physical and chemical make up of a large number of those objects for the first time.

"With this incredible database we can build a comprehensive picture of the Milky Way and delve into its incredible history of formation, seeing direct evidence of both violent past interactions with other galaxies, and internal bouts of intense star formation along its spiral arms.

"This new data release creates a detailed bank of information, essentially working as a DNA map that allows us to understand the stellar population of our Galaxy, and track its past, present and future."