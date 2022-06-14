Justin Bieber 'getting better each day' after Ramsay Hunt medical diagnosis

Getty Images

Justin Bieber has told fans he's getting better each day after he stopped his world tour due to suffering from a virus which has caused part of his face to be paralysed.

The pop star posted a video on his social media page on Friday to say he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Now he's updated fans saying he is seeing day by day improvement and that his faith is giving him strength.

Justin has postponed some dates on his Justice World Tour while he recovers: "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down," he said.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

The NHS says that Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by a virus in the facial nerve. It is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or paralysis.

In his original video the Canadian singer said that the right side of his face was affected, adding: "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

It can cause facial weakness but also blisters in the ears and on the roof of the mouth.

It is treated with medication and also facial exercises and the charity Facial Palsy UK says that if treated quickly 70% of people will experience a virtually full recovery.

What has Justin said?

Posting an update online for fans, the singer said "each day has gotten better" despite his discomfort.

The 27-year-old said that he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but it would still take time to recover, and he said his Christian faith was helping him.

"Wanted to share a bit of how I've been feelin," he posted on Instagram on Monday.

"Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me... I know this storm will pass but in the meantime I know Jesus is with me."

Following the original announcement, Bieber received messages of support from celebrity friends including DJ Khaled and Romeo Beckham, while his wife Hailey Bieber wrote: "I love you baby."

His world tour kicked off in the US February and is due in the UK in February 2023.