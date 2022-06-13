The Women's Euros start on 6 July and there is a lot of excitement around the competition, which is being held in England.

There will be a total of 31 matches played in venues across England with the final on 31 July at a sold out Wembley stadium.

Rachel Brown-Finnis played in more than 80 matches for the Lionesses between 1997-2013 and will be supporting the team all the way in this year's tournament.

Watch Rachel answers your brilliant questions about Euro 2022!